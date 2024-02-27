A Burntwood resident says a grant to help adapt her home has been life-changing.

Debra Coleman had a new toilet, wet room and safety rails installed after a successful application to Lichfield District Council.

The Disabled Facilities Grant helps to pay for specialist equipment to help residents live independently.

Debra, who is registered disabled, had found her previous shower difficult to use as it sat over the bathtub, while her toilet was also set too low.

But she said the new installation had made a huge difference.

“Even when I was just about able to get into the old bath my sister, who is my main carer, had to be present as I needed help. Now, with the wet room, I am more independent, can care for myself and I feel safer. Also my sister can rest at home. “It has changed my life. “I would recommend that other people with disabilities look into the Disabled Facilities Grant and apply. The officer who helped me was absolutely brilliant, as were the bathroom fitters, and I can’t thank them and the council enough.” Debra Coleman

The administration of the Disabled Facilities Grant was moved in-house last year in a bid to speed up the process.

James Knott, manager of the service act Lichfield District Council, said:

“Taking over the service was a huge undertaking but with due diligence, hard work and determination the team was set up and ready to process and approve grants within four weeks of the service transfer. “Since last April more than £1million in grants has been approved and it is great hearing from residents that their lives have been improved due to the facilities installed.” James Knott

The grants can be used for the installation of things such as floor lifts, ceiling track hoists, wash dry toilets and adapted kitchens.

Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, said:

“The Disabled Facilities Grant team at Lichfield District Council have done a fantastic job since they took over delivery of the service last April. “I’m pleased they have been able to significantly improve the service and help many more people who need adaptations made to their homes.” Cllr Alex Farrell

For more information about the Disabled Facilities Grant and information on how to apply, visit the Lichfield District Council website.