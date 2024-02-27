County council chiefs say diverting funding originally earmarked for HS2 to local projects will make a “positive difference”.

Staffordshire is to receive £285million from the Local Transport Fund.

The money will span a seven-year period and be available after the next General Election.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The funding announcement is good news for Staffordshire.

“We have been asking for some time for the funding and freedom to decide locally on the transport improvements and the government has listened to what we wanted. This means we can focus on delivering those improvements that will make the most positive difference to help people get around the county more quickly and easily.

“We are aware that these sort of projects always involve disruption while construction work is happening so we will also use these new powers very carefully to only progress those projects where the long-term value to local people is worth that short term inconvenience.

“We have a strong track record in Staffordshire for the successful delivery of major infrastructure projects which gives us a strong case in securing funding from the government and attract private investment.”

Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council