A free event in Lichfield will give people advice and support on financial planning for later life.

The Spires care home will host the session with solicitor Adam Penn and financial advisor Ashley Reeves.

They will cover topics including wills and estate management, power of attorney, care home funding, planning ahead and help that might be available.

Ula Muskus, from The Spires, said:

“We hope the session will be a huge success and we can help many people with questions they may have. “Please do come along, meet the professionals and sample our wonderful chef’s homemade cakes and biscuits.” Ula Muskus

The event will take place at 10.30am on 23rd March.