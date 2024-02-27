A community group has backed calls for more action on the lack of affordable rental homes.

Cllr Russ Bragger has put forward a motion on the issue and has urged Lichfield District Council to draw up plans for “building and acquiring housing at social rents”.

The topic will be debated at a meeting of the local authority this evening (27th February).

A spokesperson for Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association said they too were keen to see the lack of affordable rental properties addressed.

“Lichfield is not the only place facing this problem – more action on empty properties and stricter demands on developers is urgently required. “It is vital that more affordable homes are made available for local residents and their dependents.” Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association

Cllr Bragger, Labour representative for Stowe ward, told Lichfield Live more needed to be done to ensure lower paid residents were not forced out of the area.

“Everyone agrees Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages have a chronic shortage of social housing for rent, so I don’t understand why the council have not been building and buying them already. “We have some capital money from housing developers and from historic council house sales in the bank. “Our lower paid young people have to move out of Lichfield to afford a place to live so it is about time the council stepped up and used the money they have.” Cllr Russ Bragger, Lichfield District Council