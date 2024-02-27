A community group has backed calls for more action on the lack of affordable rental homes.
Cllr Russ Bragger has put forward a motion on the issue and has urged Lichfield District Council to draw up plans for “building and acquiring housing at social rents”.
The topic will be debated at a meeting of the local authority this evening (27th February).
A spokesperson for Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association said they too were keen to see the lack of affordable rental properties addressed.
“Lichfield is not the only place facing this problem – more action on empty properties and stricter demands on developers is urgently required.
“It is vital that more affordable homes are made available for local residents and their dependents.”Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association
Cllr Bragger, Labour representative for Stowe ward, told Lichfield Live more needed to be done to ensure lower paid residents were not forced out of the area.
“Everyone agrees Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages have a chronic shortage of social housing for rent, so I don’t understand why the council have not been building and buying them already.
“We have some capital money from housing developers and from historic council house sales in the bank.
“Our lower paid young people have to move out of Lichfield to afford a place to live so it is about time the council stepped up and used the money they have.”Cllr Russ Bragger, Lichfield District Council
Whilst we are all entitled to an opinion I was astounded by the number of thumbs down and vile comments to my post about this a few days ago. How unkind and uncompassionate some people are. There are so many misconceptions about those that live in social housing being thought of as scroungers, benefit cheats, criminals, no moral compass, addicts etc. but people of this ilk live in all levels of society and in the main the majority that live in social housing are good hardworking people that make a positive contribution to society. I’m one of them. You need to come down from your high horse and out of your ivory tower because as I said previously the measure of a good society is one that looks after and helps those that are less fortunate and doesn’t castigate them for being so. If Emily is reading this. Yes, there are some homes on the new estates but they number hundreds not thousands. So well done BSAR and Cllr. Bragger for getting this on the agenda.