A last-gasp penalty was the difference as Lichfield City booked their place in the semi-final of the league cup with a win at Wednesfield.

Ivor Green’s men went in front in the first half through Liam Kirton, only for the home side to equalise in the second half.

But a Dan Lomas penalty on 88 minutes proved crucial as City booked their place in the last four.

James Beeson had to be alert early on to keep out a header and prevent the home side going ahead.

Dan Smith had City’s first real chance of note with a shot from the edge of the box that was well kept out by Craig Pain.

Lichfield were forced into a change after Jamie Elkes went off injured and was replaced by Ronnie Holt.

The reshuffle didn’t disrupt City’s rhythm though as Kieran Francis’ half-volley flew just wide of the target.

But Beeson was again called into action to save at his near post as both sides traded chances.

The opener came five minutes before the break when a good team move saw Holt flick on for Kirton who finished despite the attentions of the keeper and a defender.

The City man could have doubled his tally and his side’s advantage before half-time when he sliced a shot wide.

The second period saw Lichfield start brightly as Jack Edwards’ shot was saved and the rebound bounced off Smith and over.

Holt, Smith and Kirton all had chances to extend Lichfield’s lead before Wednesfield almost hit them with a sucker punch when a quick break resulted in the post coming to City’s rescue.

Beeson made a good save to prevent the home side levelling, before they eventually evened things up when a shot by Jay Holdcroft from the edge of the box found the back of the net.

Sub Jude Taylor sent a shot over the bar as City looked to restore their lead, while Cameron Dunn also sent an effort wide.

The crucial second goal did go Lichfield’s way two minutes from time when Edwards was brought down in the box and Dan Lomas found the bottom corner with resulting penalty.

Wednesfield pushed forward looking for another leveller but failed to break down the resolute City backline – and Lichfield almost caught their hosts out at the other end when Taylor’s shot was saved.