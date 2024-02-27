Lichfield City will look to to book a second semi-final spot in a week as they travel to Wednesfield.

Ivor Green’s men booked their place in the last four of the JW Hunt Cup by beating Paget Rangers 6-2.

They will now be eyeing more of the same as they turn their attention to the league cup tonight (27th February).

Lichfield put four past Atherstone Town in the previous round of the competition, as a Jack Edwards hat-trick and a 55th minute strike from Lewi Burnside secured their place amongst the final eight.

Meanwhile, a thrilling 5-4 penalty shootout win over Dudley saw the hosts earn their spot in the quarter-final.

Despite being in different divisions, the two sides met earlier in the season, as a brace from Cameron Dunn sent Lichfield through in the JW Hunt Cup.

The winners of tonight’s contest will go on to play Premier Division leaders Congleton Town in the semi-final.