An event in Lichfield is being organised to mark International Women’s Day.

The Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Ann Hughes, is invited women to join the informal reception and networking session at Lichfield Guildhall between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on 8th March.

The gathering will be a chance for female residents to meet councillors and discuss what the future priorities should be for the city.

Cllr Hughes said:

“This is a day to acknowledge and celebrate women’s experiences in the past, to make connections and publicise campaigns and issues that concern us now, and to plan for the future. “It’s great to see so many other events also taking place in the city on 8th March – at 2pm the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum is organising a Women’s History Walk, while Lichfield Arts has a concert to celebrate International Women’s Day in the Guildhall at 7.30pm. So why not come and join us for a drink and a chat before you go to one of these events?” Cllr Ann Hughes, Mayor of Lichfield

People planning to attend are asked to RSVP to [email protected].