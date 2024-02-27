People are being invited to join a meditation session in Lichfield led by a Buddhist nun.

Gen Kelsang Dema, from Tara International Retreat Centre, will focus on techniques to help find freedom from problems at the session which runs from 7.30pm to 9pm on Thursday (29th February).

It will be held at Curborough Community Centre and will be followed by three further classes.

“In this world with all its challenges we can feel overwhelmed by the demands on our time, leaving us feeling exhausted without much joy in our life. “Through learning simple meditation techniques we can deeply relax and discover in our own experience how developing a peaceful and positive mind helps us to overcome stress, anxiety and other negative states of mind. “We sit on chairs and the session includes two guided meditations and a talk. At the end there is time to chat and ask questions while enjoying refreshments.” Gen Kelsang Dema

Classes cost £7 and can be booked online or paid in cash on the night.