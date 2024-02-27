A Shenstone company repeatedly targeted by protesters has criticised “misinformation” surrounding the campaign against them.

Members of Palestine Action have blockaded the UAV Engines site on Lynn Lane this morning (27th February).

It is the latest in a series of protests by the group over claims parts made at the site are used in Israeli military drones.

But a spokesperson for UAV Engines Ltd said:

“The accusation that drone engines made by UAV Engines Ltd are being used by the Israeli military is categorically false. “This is misinformation propagated by a group attempting to illegally prevent our business from operating. “UAV Engines Ltd proudly offers engineering excellence, with locally designed and produced engines built by experienced and long serving staff delivered to the UK armed forces and to customers around the world. “We condemn this campaign of violence and intimidation. Local residents have also made clear they have had enough of the anti-social behaviour this group brings to the area and we will continue to work with the appropriate authorities and police to prevent this illegal disruption.” UAV Engines Ltd spokesperson

Palestine Action said despite the criticism from the company, Freedom of Information requests had shown that licenses had been in place for components to be exported.

“The company have long maintained that it does not export from Shenstone to Israel. “But export information obtained by Freedom of Information request shows a number of export licenses granted for Israel granted under the ML10 category for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), or components.” Palestine Action spokesperson