A new comedy telling the story of two old men who escape from a care home to go to a heavy metal music festival is coming to Lichfield.

AWOL follows on from the success of Rob Gee’s show Forget Me Not in 2022.

His latest work follows Cyril, who doesn’t like old people and learns his estranged granddaughter, Lily, has her big break with her thrash metal band.

He and his friend Neville decide they are determined to show up and support her.

Rob said the story was based on a “nearly true story”:

“It was a news item from Germany. It turned out not to be true, but it inspired me to write a buddy movie-style adventure caper with a positive message about ageing. “It’s also a love letter to metalheads.’ Rob Gee

He will be joined by co-star Star Reid who has appeared in the West End production of The Bodyguard and toured with shows such as Sense and Sensibility, Mamma Mia!, Grease and Guys and Dolls.

The show will come to The Hub at St Mary’s on 20th March.

The venue’s creative director, Anthony Evans, said:

“Rob Gee wowed The Hub’s audiences last year with his one man show Forget Me Not and we can’t wait to see his new production.” Anthony Evans

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.