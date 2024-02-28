Adjustments are being made to a controversial pedestrianisation scheme in Lichfield city centre.

The move had seen vehicles banned on certain days of the week – a change which drew criticism from businesses and disabled motorists.

But with six months of the pedestrianisation trial remaining, Lichfield District Council said the scheme would be “updated” from 4th March.

The changes will see restrictions on deliveries removed, while blue badge holders will be able to drive through the city centre to access bays on Bore Street, although there will be no stopping in other areas of the city centre.

Taxis, meanwhile, will not be able to enter the pedestrianised area which includes Tamworth Street, Conduit Street, Bore Street, Market Street, Breadmarket Street, Dam Street, Bird Street, and Sandford Street.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for high streets and the visitor economy, said:

“The council is committed to transforming Lichfield city centre into a safer, more attractive destination for both visitors and residents. “Pedestrianisation aims to make it safer for people to walk on the streets and therefore making the city centre a healthier place for everyone. “Over the last 12 months we have listened to many different opinions from people, businesses and groups across the city and the refinements to the trial have been made in response to those submissions. “We have also heard from many people who really want the pedestrianisation scheme to be a success and I am pleased to see it moving into the final phase of the trial in a way that people can support.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall

The council has also confirmed that fines will be issued to motorists flouting the updated rules.

Questions about the changes have been raised by Cllr Steve Norman, however. The chair of the local authority’s overview and scrutiny committee asked the cabinet member to clarify whether the restriction on roads beyond Bore Street meant blue badge holders could not be dropped off or picked up.

Cllr Silvester-Hall responded:

“The no stopping refers specifically to the areas which are currently blue badge parking spaces in Tamworth Street, Conduit Street and Market Street. “Dropping off – or setting down passengers – is typically classed as loading or unloading and not stopping.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall

Cllr Norman said the pedestrianisation task group, which he also chairs, would also examine other issues related to the changes.

“We have met with carers of blue badge holders and a business that has been particularly affected by the experimental order and will be interviewing the cabinet member and officers in the next few weeks. “One of the recommendations in the report on pedestrianisation was for the council to consider the provision of resting places – seating – at least every 50 metres. “However, we were told that the market traders utilise the benches when they are there and I have also seen how difficult it is to use a bench when they are wet.” Cllr Steve Norman

Lichfield District Council said a long term decision on pedestrianisation would be made following the end of the trial.

People are able to give their views by emailing [email protected], calling 01543 308000, or writing to Pedestrianisation Scheme Views, Lichfield District Council, Frog Lane, Lichfield, WS13 6YU.