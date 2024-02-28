A charity is urging struggling families with disabled young adults to apply for a support grant.

Research from Family Fund showed that over half of parents and carers said they experienced a sharp drop in support for their child as they got older, with only one quarter receiving adult disability benefits compared to the three quarters receiving similar benefits for children.

The charity’s Your Opportunity grant programme aims to help those with disabled or seriously ill young adults who are experiencing financial hardship.

Cheryl Ward, Family Fund’s chief executive officer, said:

“Half of families report a fall in disability support benefits from child to adulthood, leaving them on a financial cliff-edge as young people reach 18. “Our Your Opportunity grants are here to help support young disabled people across the UK to lead fulfilling lives. “We strongly urge families that are struggling with costs to apply to us for a grant as soon as possible, which could help to improve their quality of life.” Cheryl Ward, Family Fund

In the last 12 month, the grants scheme has supported more than 2,260 disabled young people and their families across the UK.

For more details on eligibility and to apply visit the Family Fund website.