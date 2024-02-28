Creativity and arts will be in focus in Burntwood after a new partnership was agreed.

The three year agreement between the Lichfield Garrick and Burntwood Town Council will see a programme of activities drawn up for local residents.

The theatre said it was keen to reach out to communities as it marks its 20th anniversary this year.

The collaboration with Burntwood Town Council will see the first year focused on engaging with local people to understand the kinds of arts opportunities that should be considered. The plan will then be to follow out a “celebration of creativity”.

Daniel Buckroyd, the Lichfield Garrick’s artistic director, said

“We are determined to address barriers to engaging in the arts and to reach out to people right across the district, so we’re delighted to be working with Burntwood Town Council to build sustainable creative and cultural opportunities in that area.” Daniel Buckroyd

In addition to the investment from the Garrick, Burntwood Town Council has agreed to contribute £5,000 to the project.

Cllr Di Evans, chair of Burntwood Town Council said

“We are delighted to be involved with this new initiative with the Lichfield Garrick Theatre.

“The council was promised a new arts facility many years ago and it never materialised. Now we have an opportunity for residents to witness and be involved in the arts within Burntwood rather than having to travel to Lichfield, and for individuals and local groups to be encouraged to display their talents here.” Cllr Di Evans

Burntwood residents and groups are being invited to take part in the initial consultation by getting in touch with the theatre’s community engagement team via [email protected].

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council said

“It’s absolutely brilliant that we have this partnership to bring arts and culture to our amazing town. “Working with the Lichfield Garrick, we have a three year plan to offer a range of opportunities and events across Burntwood. “What’s better is that this isn’t being thrust upon us. The Lichfield Garrick’s engagement team will be inviting community groups, schools and residents to give their thoughts on what they would like to see in Burntwood. “It’s a very exciting adventure and I can’t wait to see how this story evolves.” Cllr Darren Ennis