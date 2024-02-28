A Lichfield junior karting star overcame the odds to secure another race victory.

Finlay Lines saw off competition from 33 other drivers in the Rotax (Inter) Kart class at the Whilkton Mill Kart Club in Northamptonshire.

Starting from fifth place on the grid for heat one, he made up three places to claim second spot, while the second heat saw him make up 17 places to win after starting 18th.

The third heat saw Lines in impressive form once more as he went from 29th to claim the win.

His heats ended with a fourth race where he moved from ninth on the grid to take another second place spot.

The points meant that the Lichfield racer scored enough to take pole in the pre-final, but fell to fourth in the race to secure the same spot for the final itself.

The culmination of the weekend saw Lines’ luck run out initially as contact on the first lap saw him drop from fourth to 14th.

But the youngster fought his way back to set the fastest lap of the weekend and take the lead by lap 16 as he claimed a fine victory.