A collection of hundreds of autographs and signed photographs of stars from the film, TV and music world are being sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

Among the celebrities in the lot are Frank Sinatra, Barbara Streisand and Sean Connery.

They total more than 740 signatures and were compiled over three decades by a collector.

The items will be sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 4th March.

Robert French, ephemera valuer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said:

“Some of the biggest names in different genres are featured and the majority of the photographs and autographs have been signed personally to our client. “Beautifully collected over 30 years by writing to studios, agents and theatres, on some occasions the signatory has replied on his original letter. “What gets me is the sheer volume of autographs from all fields including some of the biggest names in the world.” Robert French

Other names in the collection include Priscella Presley, Steven Spielberg, Robin Williams, Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, George Best, Jack Nicklaus, Kenny Everett, Bob Monkhouse, Neil Diamond, Johnny Cash, Chaka Khan, Pierce Brosnan, David Jason and Jill Dando.

The full catalogue can be viewed on the Richard Winterton Auctioneers website.

The catalogue can be viewed online now at and viewing in person at The Lichfield Auction Centre takes place between 10am and 4pm on Friday, March 1