Plans have been drawn up to create improvements at a Lichfield theatre.

The Lichfield Garrick wants to make internal alterations to refresh bar and toilet areas as well as installing accessible facilities.

The proposals would also see a redesign of the ramped access to the building and changes to signage and external lighting.

A planning statement said:

“The existing theatre layout for bar areas and WC facilities causes issues, with bottle necking of visitors. “The existing spiral staircase is rarely used by visitors and staff and greatly reduces available space. The cellar storage also takes up valuable space, which with the advent of cellar-less bars space can be regained. “The internal proposals will improve general circulation space around the theatre, maximising available space. The proposals also provide the opportunity to update the interiors and provide improved signage and multimedia all in line with the theatres corporate image. “The scheme will also allow the theatre to use the spaces more flexibility for other uses such as smaller break out spaces for community use, meetings, coffee spaces etc.” Planning statement

The external changes are being proposed following comments from theatre-goers.

“The general feedback from many visitors to the theatre is that due to the design of the two street-facing facades, it is often difficult to understand exactly where access points to the building are located. “The intention with the proposals, is to clearly identify the Castle Dyke elevation as the main access point by redesigning the stepped/ramped approach and by introducing a canopy roof with clear signage. “The entrance will be improved to provide a wider main entrance door, with landscaping and seating adjacent to the ramps and steps. “External lighting has been designed by specialists to provide lighting, that will discreetly allow for colour washing of the Wade Street and Castle Dyke facades, which will be programmable by the theatre for events as required. Together with the proposed lightbox signage, this will provide the theatre with a greater sense of presence and visibility.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.