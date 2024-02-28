A non-profit organisation in Lichfield has launched a new partnership to help recycle care equipment.

The link-up between Grace Cares and Staffordshire County Council will see people able to leave items such as walking aids, bathroom equipment, bed risers and commodes in designated areas at household waste recycling centres.

These will then be collected by the organisation and repurposed, with money raised by the sales being used to support local community events and initiatives.

Hannah Montgromery, from Grace Cares, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Staffordshire County Council’s sustainability and waste management team on this exciting project. “It means people right across the county will have the ability to donate pre-loved care equipment with ease, rather than simply throwing it away. “We have the shared vision to stop waste and build community connections. It’s great to work with a team that are passionate about making a difference.” Hannah Montgomery

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is a wonderfully simple project. Not only does it help get pre-used medical equipment and aids to people who need it, but it also prevents much of it being disposed of, which benefits the environment. “This is just one of many projects the council has introduced to help reduce our impact on the planet and tackle climate change. “Small changes can make a difference and if we all do our bit, we can help achieve our goal of becoming net zero by 2050.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council