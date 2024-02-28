A report has recommended plans for a building to be converted into a wedding venue.

Proposals for the former Blackbrook Antiques site at the Grade II Listed Blackbrook Hall at Weeford would see the construction of extensions to also accommodate a restaurant, cafe and wedding venue.

Objections were raised by Weeford Parish Council over the materials used, parking provision and concerns over development in the green belt.

But a report to a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee next week said the scheme should be approved.

“The physical alterations to the building will include the erection of a two-storey ‘in fill’ extension of contemporary design and finish between the listed farmhouse and the existing range of agricultural buildings, and two further extensions on the northern elevation of the southernmost range, projecting into the courtyard. “One of these extensions will be partly on the footprint of an existing modern lean-to agricultural building. Gates will also be installed to the south, close to where vehicles access the site from the A38. “After careful consideration, the introduction of a wedding venue in this location, along with associated facilities including a restaurant and café, is considered acceptable in principle. “The proposed development is considered to be acceptable with regards to the special interest and significance of the listed building, resulting in a low level of less than substantial harm, which is outweighed by the public benefits of ensuring the building remains in a viable use while providing tourism facilities and employment opportunities within the district. “The development will not have a detrimental impact upon the green belt, insomuch that it will not adversely impact upon its character or openness.” Planning report

The report will be discussed at a meeting of the planning committee on Monday (4th March).