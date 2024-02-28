More than 80 people have tucked into Fairtrade coffee and cakes at an event in Whittington.

The visitors to the local church hall also took part in a free raffle courtesy of Boley Park Co-op, with Val Roberts and Anne Butler being the lucky winners.

Although there was no entry fee, donations were received which will help support the next donation from Whittington Fairtrade to the Pebbles Education Project in South Africa.

Fairtrade fans will be able to enjoy more tasty treats in Whittington when the annual Fairtrade, local and organic food and wine evening takes place at Whittington Cricket Club on 2nd July.

Tickets can be booked by emailing [email protected].