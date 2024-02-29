Rock covers will be dished up at a Lichfield pub this weekend.
Dark Horses will play hits from across the decades at The Feathers on Saturday (2nd March).
The band are on stage from 9pm and admission to the Beacon Street venue is free.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
Rock covers will be dished up at a Lichfield pub this weekend.
Dark Horses will play hits from across the decades at The Feathers on Saturday (2nd March).
The band are on stage from 9pm and admission to the Beacon Street venue is free.