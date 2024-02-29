An on-call firefighter who has spent more than four decades serving the community in Abbots Bromley has been honoured for his work.

Crew manager Simon Wilson was among a group to receive awards for their dedication and commitment at a Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service event.

Thirteen firefighters were recognised for their long service in at the ceremony.

Simon said:

“I was incredibly thrilled to have my 40 years’ service recognised and would like to thank all my colleagues for their support. “When I first started at Abbots Bromley, I didn’t expect to still be serving 40 years later. “It’s been such a good career that has given me an opportunity to serve the public. “I’m incredibly humbled to have been recognised. All of my colleagues here are truly exceptional. “It has been such a rewarding and fulfilling career that has given me an opportunity to serve people in need. Working for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has allowed me to meet and work with so many wonderful people who go above and beyond to make a difference to our communities and support those most vulnerable when they’re often in the most difficult moments of their lives.” Simon Wilson

Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber added:

“The years of commitment shown by those receiving long service awards is really inspiring “It was wonderful to spend time with these dedicated members of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and their families, celebrating their commitment to protecting our communities.” Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber