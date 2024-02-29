Sarah King with some of the possible gifts
People are being invited to give the gift of independence this Mother’s Day.

Staffordshire County Council has launched a campaign to highlight the value of low-cost daily living aids.

The assistive technology is being showcased as a way to improve the independence and wellbeing of mothers and grandmothers across the county.

Cllr Mike Wilcox, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, said:

“Our Mother’s Day campaign is all about recognising the everyday needs of our loved ones, with gifts that will improve their lives.

“We’re showcasing a range of assistive devices that aren’t just thoughtful, but also practical, making daily life better for people.

“Mother’s Day is more than just a celebration – it’s an opportunity to enhance the quality of life for our mothers and grandmothers. Our campaign is here to guide you in gifting not just a product, but independence and happiness at home.”

Cllr Mike Wilcox, Staffordshire County Council

People can explore potential assisted living gifts on the Staffordshire County Council website.

