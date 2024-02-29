Praise has been given to a service that has seen more than £16million invested into supporting victims of domestic abuse across Staffordshire.

New Era was launched in 2018 to provide free, confidential support to adults and children, as well as perpetrators.

Other work has included providing training to businesses, communities and professionals.

The service has been provided as part of a partnership approach by the Staffordshire Commissioner’s Office, Staffordshire County Council and Stoke-on-Trent City Council. It delivered by Victim Support and the National Probation Service.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Demand for these critical services continues to increase year on year, both in Staffordshire and nationally, as more and more victims are identified and seek support.

“It is vital that all victims of domestic abuse and their families are able to access the effective, targeted support they need when they need it, to help them recover from the impact of these crimes.”

In the five years from launch in October 2018, New Era has supported more than 23,200 victims, of which 3,780 were children, while 590 people have been helped to change their abusive behaviours.

Training has also seen 400 workplace champions trained to recognised the signs of domestic abuse and signpost people to relevant support services.

Melina Hancox, area manager at New Era, said:

“We’re extremely proud of this service – over the last five years we have expanded to reach more victim-survivors of domestic abuse and offer specialist support to children and young people, older people, men, those with disabilities and those from LGBTQ+ and Black, Asian minority communities.

“For anyone experiencing abuse, please don’t suffer in silence – get in touch.”

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“With increased demand for these services over the last five years, we recognise how important it is to continue to work in this successful partnership to tackle domestic abuse across Staffordshire. “We remain committed to supporting victims and their families as well as holding perpetrators to account and, through this work, we can help reduce the number of incidents of this wicked crime.” Cllr Victoria Wilson

Support from New Era is available around the clock every day of the year. Victims can call 0300 303 3778 or use live chat at www.new-era.uk. The confidential helpline for perpetrators is available on 0300 373 5772 during normal office hours.