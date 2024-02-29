Women are being invited to find out more about taking up squash at an event next week.

Lichfield Squash Club will host the free session on 6th March to mark International Women’s Day.

It will take place at King Edward VI School from 7pm to 9pm.

A spokesperson said:

“We have been pleased to welcome over 15 new women members during the past year, partly due to the success of the event we held for International Women’s Day last year. “It has been great to see the impact this has had on the club in terms of being a more inclusive and welcoming place. “We are therefore repeating this event to celebrate International Women’s Day. It is free of charge to attend and includes an introduction to squash session.” Lichfield Squash Club spokesperson

For more details visit the event Facebook page.