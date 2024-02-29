Local authority chiefs say a transformation project has helped keep council tax increases below the maximum amount.

Members of Lichfield District Council have this week agreed a 2.66% rise.

The precept – the share it takes of the council tax bills of residents – could have risen by as much as 2.99%.

But a meeting of the council this week was told that financial planning and changes to the way it operates had seen the increase minimised.

Among the measures introduced to boost the authority’s coffers include the refurbishment and leasing of parts of District Council House to private tenants – a move which raises £250,000 a year.

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance and commissioning, said:

“Our ability to deliver a balanced budget, without resorting to the maximum council tax increase, is a testament to our prudent financial management and innovative approach to transformation. “We have been able to do this whilst still investing in our exciting cinema development and building a new leisure centre for our residents. These efforts ensure that Lichfield District remains a financially secure yet vibrant community for everyone.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council

Differences at parish, city and town council level means the exact overall change to the total council tax bills will vary across the district.