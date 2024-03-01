A business group is looking for a new charity partner to support over the next two years.

Applications are open for the link-up with Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce.

The group will whittle submissions down to a shortlist of three before a vote by members in April.

The winning organisation will succeed Number Eight, a charity which supports pregnant mothers and their newborn babies.

Since being chosen in 2022, the organisation has seen more than £2,500 donated and businesses volunteering to support the cause.

Operations director Dawn Candy said:

“We are so thankful of the support offered by the business community. “The association of being voted for by members of the chamber as their chosen charity has also helped us immensely in securing grants from key corporate businesses and funding streams and provided a massive increase in awareness if what we do.” Dawn Candy

Charities interested in applying can do so via the application form, which must be completed by 13th March.

Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce president Fiona Rouse said:

“It has been so satisfying to see how Dawn and her team at Number Eight have grown into the partnership with our members for the last two years and to hear the success they have enjoyed. “We look forward to receiving applications from across the voluntary sector in Lichfield and Tamworth and would encourage our members to put 9 April in their diary to come and help us decide on our next chosen charity.” Fiona Rouse