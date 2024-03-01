People are being invited to celebrate Mother’s Day with an afternoon tea in Shenstone.

Dobbies garden centre will host the event on 9th and 10th March.

As well as afternoon tea, visitors will also be able to hand over a special flower gift and enjoy a Prosecco.

Sarah Murray, from Dobbies, said:

“Mother’s Day is a wonderful time to show gratitude and love to the amazing women in our lives. “We’re thrilled to offer this dedicated afternoon tea experience at our Shenstone store, with the added bonus of the special miniature rose for mum to take home. “We can’t wait to see the smiles on everyone’s faces as they spend quality time together, while tucking into some tasty treats.” Sarah Murray

The afternoon tea costs £25 and includes savoury and sweet treats as well as Prosecco and unlimited tea and coffee.

A children’s afternoon tea for £8.50 per youngster will also take place on both days with kids able to enjoy finger sandwiches with ham, tuna mayonnaise and jam along with scones or treats such as orange jelly and a strawberry desert.

To book visit www.dobbies.com/events.