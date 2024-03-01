Disabled people and carers wanting to know more about how to access facilities across Lichfield and Burntwood can now get information from a new online guide.

AccessAble and Lichfield District Council have teamed up for the initiative.

It will see accessibility information on offer for facilities such as public toilets, car parks, bus stations, local parks, outdoor spaces and venues including the Lichfield Garrick Theatre and Burntwood Leisure Centre.

The guide features facts, figures and photographs to give people details to assess whether a place is accessible to them.

The new guide will be launched at an event at the Lichfield Guildhall between 10am and 11.30am on 5th March.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for high streets and the visitor economy, Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, said:

“These new guides provide essential information to help residents and visitors easily plan their visits. “I’m really pleased that Lichfield District Council has been able to support the production of a set the guides for public places across the district, helping to make our public spaces more accessible to more people. “I’m looking forward to sharing with residents and businesses the benefits of accessibility guides at the upcoming launch event on 5th March.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall

Anyone wanting to attend can register online at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/accesslaunch.

AccessAble’s chief executive, Anna Nelson, said:

“We are thrilled to be working with Lichfield District Council on this initiative. “AccessAble exists to support the UK’s 16million disabled people and 4.9million carers to access the places and space they want or need to go. “As part of a new development, we hope this project can expand to include more and more places across Lichfield District. I would like to thank Lichfield District Council for taking this leadership position across Staffordshire.” Anna Nelson, AcessAble