Children across Lichfield and Burntwood are finding out where they will be going to secondary school later this year.

Offers are being sent out across Staffordshire today (1st March) – with the county council confirming that more than nine in ten parents will be allocated their first choice secondary school.

Of the 8,842 places handed out, nearly 99% have been given one of their top three preferred schools.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:

“Our admissions team has been working hard since the end of October to allocate more than 8,000 secondary school places across Staffordshire. “We have an excellent track record in this county of being able to allocate well above the national average for first preferences, and for top three preferences as a whole. Even though demand for secondary school places has increased, we still maintain our record of being able to offer the overwhelming majority of parents their first-choice school place. “Giving clear guidance, plus working with schools in Staffordshire and in neighbouring authorities, means we can allocate school places efficiently and, in the vast majority of cases, allocate parents one of their top three preferred schools.” Cllr Jonathan Price

Information on how places were allocated at oversubscribed schools, schools with vacancies and the appeals process can be found on the county council’s website.