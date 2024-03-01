Lichfield City will be hoping to take their excellent run of recent form into their top of the table clash against Congleton Town this weekend.

Ivor Green and his men will travel to the Midland Football League Premier Division table-toppers tomorrow (2nd March) as both sides continue to battle it out for the title.

Lichfield have managed to close the gap on Congleton in recent weeks after winning their last six league encounters. Meanwhile, the hosts have been forced to settle for three draws from their last four league outings as they dropped points against Whitchurch Alport, Tividale and Studley.

However, the Bears have done an impressive job of turning the Cleric Stadium into a fortress this season and have not suffered a single defeat at home since their 2-1 FA Cup loss to Witton Albion in August.

When the two sides last met for the season’s opener, Lichfield came out on top with a 2-0 win at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

City currently sit just five points behind Congleton with two games in hand.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm.