A student at a Lichfield school is making a splash in the swimming world.

Erin Rose Johnson, who attends Maple Hayes Dyslexia School, recently took part in the Warwickshire County Championships where she won bronze, silver and gold medals.

The talented 14-year-old, who competes for Nuneaton and Bedworth Swimming Club, eventually returned from the competition with a tally of seven medals.

As well as victory in the backstroke, she also posted the fastest time in all age groups over the 50 metre distance.

Erin Rose’s training regime sees her take part in four pool sessions before school and four two-hour evening training sessions each week, as well as putting in two hours a week in the gym.

Her mother Katherine said:

“As a family, we are incredibly proud of our daughter. She shows the discipline of an aspiring athlete, and we witness her dedication to swimming on a daily basis. “Watching her achieve her true potential is an amazing privilege. “We want to also thank the school for all their unwavering support in her swimming too and of course her education.”

Erin Rose joined Maple Hayes, which specialises in teaching children with dyslexia, in Year 5 having been too anxious to attend classes at her previous school due to her reading difficulties.

Dr Daryl Brown, co-principal, said:

“We are thrilled to see Erin do so well, and we will be following her swimming career closely. “It’s great to witness her confidence grow and her talents thrive.” Dr Daryl Brown

Erin will now focus on trying to achieve qualifying times for national competitions in the summer as well as embarking on a training camp in Spain.