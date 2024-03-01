Burntwood will celebrate their Patron’s Day this weekend as they welcome Stafford.

The CCE Sportsway side will go into the fixture tomorrow (2nd March) full of confidence after reaching the final of the Staffordshire Intermediate Trophy with a victory against Willenhall last weekend.

They will come up against a Stafford side who also sit in mid-table, but lie two places and 16 points behind Burntwood.

The visitors also go into the game on the back of a victory after seeing off Newcastle last time out.

Kick-off at The CCE Sportsway is at 3pm.

On the same day, the 2nds travel to Bloxwich, while the 3rds will host Eccleshall this evening.