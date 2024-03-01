Work has begun to revamp a Mile Oak garage as part of plans for a second brand to be sold and serviced at the site.

LSH Auto’s Sutton Road plot first opened in 1966 and was rebuilt in the 1980s.

But a new development will see the current Mercedes-Benz dealership joined by BYD.

It will feature two new showrooms, upgraded workshops with capacity for electric vehicle ramps, charging points and valet bays.

Vaughan Blackman, managing director LSH Auto, said:

“We’re really pleased to be investing in our facilities – the site has long standing history as a Mercedes-Benz showroom and a very loyal customer base. “The new showrooms will reflect our high standards and commitment to our customers. “BYD is the latest brand to join LSH Auto UK. It is a multinational high-tech company devoted to technological innovations in pursuit of a greener world. “The quality of its new passenger cars is undeniable, and we’re excited to be introducing the new range to our customers.” Vaughan Blackman

The plans will also see additional customer parking created as well as a drop off and collection area. Landscaping outside the garage will also be improved.

Mark Hickman, dealer principal at the Mile Oak facility, said:

“We want to give our customers more choice and allow them to find the right car to purchase in a relaxed, no-pressure, environment that has been tailor-made to give them the best experience.” Mark Hickman

The work is expected to take 12 months to complete, but the site will continue to remain operation during the revamp.