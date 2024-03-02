A Shenstone woman with cancer has launched a fundraiser in a bid to fulfil her daughter’s dream.

Amanda Powell was diagnosed with stomach cancer in January – and discovered last month that it was inoperable.

She has now launched the fundraiser to take her seven-year-old daughter on a dream trip to Disneyland Paris.

“I was diagnosed with stomach cancer which was originally thought to be operable, but then I had more tests and the cancer has spread further in my stomach, meaning it is now not operable. “I was told at the hospital that I have ten to 12 months to live. “I have a 7-year-old daughter with a dream that we can go to Disneyland Paris. I would really love for this to come true and to have three or four days there with her before it is too late and I’m too ill to take her.” Amanda Powell

Amanda has launched an online fundraising page.