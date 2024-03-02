A bid is being put together to win accreditation from a national scheme for Lichfield’s night time economy.

Lichfield District Council is teaming up with the likes of Staffordshire Police, Lichfield City Council, Lichfield Chamber of Commerce and local venues to draw up an application for Purple Flag accreditation.

Managed by the Association of Town and City Management, the accolade is awarded to towns and cities that offer a diverse mix of dining, entertainment and cultural experiences at night while prioritising the safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy, Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, said:

“Our partnership is dedicated to fostering a safe and enjoyable atmosphere in Lichfield city centre, ensuring that evenings out are safe and enjoyable for everyone. “Achieving Purple Flag accreditation would not only help showcase Lichfield’s evening attractions, pubs, restaurants and venues, it would underscore our shared commitment to encouraging people to enjoy themselves responsibly.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall

A new working group has been set up with a view to developing a formal application to the Purple Flag scheme later this year.