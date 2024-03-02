Chasetown will hit the road once more as they head to Prescot Cables this weekend.

The Scholars will face a tough test as they take on the league’s third-placed side this afternoon (2nd March).

Mark Swann’s men will be hoping to improve upon their recent performances which have seen them suffer three defeats and record only one win in their previous five games.

Meanwhile, despite beating Witton Albion 3-2 last time out, the hosts have also seen a lapse in form of late having fallen to consecutive losses and a draw prior to their previous outing.

A win for The Scholars could see them reignite their play-off hopes and climb to sixth place, depending on other results from around the division.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm.