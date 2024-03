Popular school holiday sports sessions for children in Lichfield are returning this Easter.

Lichfield Community Football and Sports will host their camp at The Friary School over the Easter break.

The first week of activities for youngsters will run from 25th to 28th March, with a second week also taking place from 2nd to 5th April.

Participants can choose between multi-sports and football focused sessions.

Each week costs £80. For more details visit lichfieldcommunitysports.com.