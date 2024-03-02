The hits of the West End and Broadway will be celebrated in a show at the Lichfield Garrick next week.

Dreamboat Stars will be on the city stage on Thursday (7th March).

Performers include Keith Jack, Sam Cassidy, Graham Tudor and Andrew Geater. They will perform numbers from shows such as Les Miserables, We Will Rock You, Hairspray, Dirty Dancing and Jersey Boys.

A spokesperson said:

“Feel the spine-tingling vocal power of four sensational singers from the global hit show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat coming together for an unforgettable evening of musical theatre. “This megamix production is guaranteed to leave you wanting more and singing your favourite songs all the way home.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £29 and can be booked online.