Councillors in Burntwood are set to discuss whether to increase funding for a project supporting vulnerable residents in urgent need of essential household items.

The White Goods Scheme has been run by Burntwood Lions on behalf of Burntwood Town Council since 2019.

It sees money spent on items such as cookers, refrigerators, washing machines, beds and carpets.

To qualify, residents will be referred by organisations such as the council or Bromford before a home visit is carried out by Burntwood Lions representatives.

But a report to the town council’s community and partnerships committee said the current funding level meant a waiting list had been introduced.

“The Lions have provided feedback detailing the items they have purchased and the cost for them. From their last payment of £3,000 in April 2023 they now have a balance of £39.08 and were last able to purchase an item in November 2023. “They are currently operating a waiting list until receiving their next payment in April 2024.” Burntwood Town Council report

Councillors will discuss whether to increase funding to £4,000 a year by using money from the Better Burntwood Fund.

They will also discuss whether changes should be made to the kind of items that can be purchased under the White Good Scheme.

The committee meeting will take place on 6th March.