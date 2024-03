A talk in Lichfield will shine a spotlight on work to rescue hedgehogs.

The local branch of the Staffordshire Wildlife Trust will welcome West Midlands Hedgehog Rescue on Tuesday (5th March).

A spokesperson said:

“This will be a chance to learn about their incredible work to rehabilitate sick and injured hedgehogs.” Staffordshire Wildlife Trust spokesperson

The talk takes place at Wade Street Church at 7.45pm. Admission is £3.50 with under 16s go free.