The Lichfield Garrick is joining the herd to support a community arts project taking place this summer.

The city centre theatre will decorate a sculpture as part of the March of the Elephants initiative launched by St Giles Hospice.

The venue joins other organisations and artists in creating more than 60 colourful elephants which will then go on display across Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield this summer.

A spokesperson for the Garrick said:

“Affectionately named after the theatre’s iconic namesake, David Garrick, Baby David has been part of an exciting makeover getting him ready to be displayed around Lichfield with the rest of his herd this summer. “We have been reaching out to community groups and figures who have been involved with the theatre over the past 20 years and asking them to paint their thumbprint on Baby David. “Each unique fingerprint or handprint firmly places Baby David at the heart of the theatre’s legacy, shaped by wonderful people both near and far, who have made the theatre what it is today. “Once the march is over, Baby David will return to the theatre permanently and be displayed for all to see.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

For more details on the initiative visit www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk.