An exhibition of pottery is coming to Lichfield.

Members of the Midlands Potters Association will display their work at Lichfield Cathedral from 16th to 24th March.

A spokesperson said:

“Fifteen potters will be holding an exhibition and sale of their work. “It is the first occasion that this has taken place at the cathedral and is an ideal opportunity to meet the potters and find out about the group.”

For more details visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.