A Yoxall business has given young people struggling with their mental health a boost.

Roundpeg Outdoor Buildings has donated a structure to the Bridge the Gap organisation to provide a safe place for youngsters to get help and support.

The building was put up at a site in Derby by a team from the company.

Sallyann Smith, who founded Roundpeg with business partner Adam Timmis five years ago, said:

“This will be a nice and safe space for the children, and it fits within its environment. There are lots of benefits for children being outside in the fresh air and learning about growing their own food, so this is perfect. “A lot of children don’t get the chance to go out and just be in the garden.” Sallyann Smith