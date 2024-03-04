An appeal has been launched after a dead puppy was found in a box in Lichfield.

The RSPCA said a member of the public had found the female black bully-type dog with a white chin at the St Chad’s end of Stowe Pool on Sunday afternoon (3rd March).

The charity’s animal rescue officer Graeme Brookes said the dog was believed to be around 10 to 12 weeks old.

“She was found in a yellow cardboard box with multiple stickers on it saying ‘RIP BELLE’. “She was also wrapped in a black pair of Peaky Blinders boxer shorts. She had no apparent injuries, however the dog was very malnourished. “A vet believes that the puppy has only been dead for 24 to 36 hours.” Graeme Brooke

The puppy wasn’t microchipped, so the RSPCA has launched an appeal to try and find out how the dog came to be there.

“We don’t know what the cause of death was or what has happened, so we are appealing for anyone with any first hand information to give us a call.” Graeme Brooke

Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.