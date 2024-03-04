An event aiming to inspire more women and girls to take up football is being held in Lichfield.

AFC Fradley will host the event at The Friary School at 7pm on 11th March.

The event will feature talks from Wolves player Olivia Fergusson, Southampton stars Katie Wilkinson and Laura Rafferty and Aston Villa’s Freya Gregory.

Topics covered will include the opportunities football can create on and off the pitch, the value of teamwork and support for women’s football.

A spokesperson for AFC Fradley said:

“With high-profile women in football involved and leading our football club, we have the capability to build a fun and inclusive environment for girls and women to enjoy playing. “We want to inspire girls and women to come and play in a safe, fun and welcoming club that wants to build a club around them. This is an opportunity to ask four professionals questions and speak to a forward-thinking, inclusive football club.” AFC Fradley spokesperson

For more details visit the event Facebook page.