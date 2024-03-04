Dates have been pencilled in for the return of the Burntwood Play in the Parks scheme this summer.
The annual event sees activities on offer for youngsters across the town.
A report to Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee said the following dates were being planned for 2024:
- 29th July
- 31st July
- 5th August
- 7th August
- 12th August
- 14th August
- 19th August
- 21st August
Full details on locations, times and activities on each date are due to be confirmed in the coming weeks.