Play in the parks sign

Dates have been pencilled in for the return of the Burntwood Play in the Parks scheme this summer.

The annual event sees activities on offer for youngsters across the town.

A report to Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee said the following dates were being planned for 2024:

  • 29th July
  • 31st July
  • 5th August
  • 7th August
  • 12th August
  • 14th August
  • 19th August
  • 21st August

Full details on locations, times and activities on each date are due to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

