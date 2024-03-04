Dates have been pencilled in for the return of the Burntwood Play in the Parks scheme this summer.

The annual event sees activities on offer for youngsters across the town.

A report to Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee said the following dates were being planned for 2024:

29th July

31st July

5th August

7th August

12th August

14th August

19th August

21st August

Full details on locations, times and activities on each date are due to be confirmed in the coming weeks.