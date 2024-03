Hits from across the genres will be performed when a band play at a Lichfield pub this week.

Dirty Monkeys will be at The Feathers on Friday (8th March).

A spokesperson said:

“Playing music ranging from rock and disco to soul and Motown covering the last few decades, we aim to provide a fun-filled event with plenty of laughter and good music.”

Admission is free with the band on stage from 9pm.