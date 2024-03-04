Lichfield City will be hoping to bounce back from the disappointment of their weekend defeat as they head to Bewdley Town.

Despite a Dan Smith header being cleared off the line, Ivor Green’s men succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Congleton Town on Saturday – a result which saw them drop eight points behind the league leaders.

But a midweek clash against bottom of the table Bewdley tomorrow (5th March) could give Lichfield ample opportunity to reignite their title hopes.

Smith, the league’s top goalscorer, put six past the same opponents when City ran out 7-1 winners of October’s reverse fixture.

The hosts have conceded 96 goals so far this season and sit 15 points adrift of safety.

Meanwhile, three points for Lichfield would see them take advantage of one of their two games in hand over Congleton and climb back to within five points of the top spot.