A Lichfield bookkeeping and accounting business is celebrating a golden achievement.

Accounting Insight Ltd has attained the Xero Gold Partner Status with the software provider.

The award is made to firms that demonstrate sustained experience of using the Xero system to support clients with bookkeeping, payroll, VAT and tax returns for businesses.

Managing director Gill Fitzpatrick said:

“This means so much to me as we’ve been working to grow the business organically for the last few years.

“Huge thanks to all our fantastic clients, and to my colleagues at Accounting Insight, as their support has been instrumental in helping us reach this goal.”

Gill Fitzpatrick