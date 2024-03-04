People are being encouraged to consider taking up a role as a Special Constable.

The part-time volunteer officers have the same powers and uniform as regular police.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Being a Special Constable is a great opportunity to do something special for you and your community. “If you already have a career that you love, but have always wanted to become a police officer then this role is perfect for you as you can volunteer around your day-to-day life. “Working as a Special Constable allows you to make a valuable contribution to your community, provide investigative assistance and be a vital link between the police and our communities. “We’re looking for enthusiastic, passionate and dedicated individuals to volunteer for a minimum of 16 hours a month to police across the county.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

For more details, visit careers.staffordshire.police.uk/special-constable.